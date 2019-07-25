New dry floor at West Shore Parks & Recreation open for fall bookings

The new dry floor space is open for booking at West Shore Parks & Recreation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Applications to book the new indoor sports floor with Westshore Parks & Recreation are now being accepted.

The 17,000 square foot, indoor, polished, concrete dry floor surface will allow for many different dry land recreational uses, according to West Shore Parks & Recreation.

“The new space will accommodate the growing number of sports groups, recreational programming and childcare options on the West Shore,” said Sandy Clarke, acting administrator for West Shore Parks & Recreation. “We look forward to seeing an increase in use by traditional sports groups such as soccer, floor hockey, baseball, lacrosse and rugby as well as accommodating new and emerging sports and activities such as rhythmic gymnastics, roller skating and trade shows. There will also be an opportunity for the community to use the space through drop-in activities such as pickleball.”

The dry floor space is replacing a curling rink that was once home to the Juan de Fuca Curling Association. After a months-long battle fought by the association to keep the rink open, West Shore Parks & Recreation confirmed its closure — a decision that left many association members upset.

Groups that are interested in booking the new indoor sports floor can do so now for bookings between Sept. 15 and Dec. 31, 2019.

The future plan for the floor, according to West Shore Parks & Recreation, is to convert the surface into an artificial turf field and multipurpose sport floor with curtain dividers. The improvements are expected to take place in January 2020.

For more information about the schedule of activities or to request use of the sports floor, visit www.westshorerecreation.ca.

