New elementary school in the works in north Langford

A new site in Langford for a future elementary school has been purchased.

“More and more families are continuing to call Langford their home, and we need to make sure there are safe and modern schools in place ready to welcome their children,” said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a statemant. “We’re looking ahead to the future with the school investments needed to support families in growing communities across the province.”

The province provided $6.6 million to purchase the six acre site in north Langford on Skirt Mountain with the intention of putting another Sooke School District elementary school on the site.

With a number of developments planned for the area, the province determined the additional school was needed to relieve increasing pressures on nearby Lakewood and Millstream elementary schools.

Horgan and Rob Fleming, minister of education, were in Langford Friday morning to make the announcement at Lakewood Elementary.

“The Sooke School District is one of the fastest growing in B.C., with a projected increase of 1,800 students in the next five years,” said Fleming in the same release. “That’s why we’re making this important investment now, so families settling in this new neighbourhood will have peace of mind knowing there are plans for a school for their children.”

With the City of Langford’s population estimated at more than 40,000 residents, the number of students has also increased.

“With the rapid rate of growth in the West Shore, land for schools must be secured now for future generations of students,” said Jim Cambridge, SD62 superintendent. “It’s really encouraging to see that the provincial government is looking ahead and acquiring land for schools before it is either unavailable or unaffordable.”

Ravi Parmar, school board chair, added “in such a fast-growing school district, we are always looking to purchase land, but can’t always afford to do so. This land in North Langford is in a perfect location to hopefully house a school that will be within walking distance for many families who will be moving in to that area of Langford.”

Since September 2017, the province has invested $55 million into capital projects for SD62, including $23.3 million for a 16-acre site near the Westhills development for a future elementary school and possible a middle school, and another $25.2 million for the Royal Bay Secondary expansion project.

