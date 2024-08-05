New evacuation orders at north and south ends of Shetland Creek wildfire

Aggressive fire behaviour has prompted new evacuation orders on western flank of fire

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) issued two new evacuation orders on Sunday (Aug. 4) near the area of the Shetland Creek wildfire, which is burning between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft.

At the southwest end of the fire, an evacuation order has been issued for 5700 Laluwissin Creek FSR (Ruddocks Ranch/Onion Lake), and all properties to the east on Laluwissin Creek FSR, including all cabins on Turnip Lake.

At the northwest end of the fire, five addressed properties on Hat Creek Road at the southern end of Hat Creek Valley have been placed on evacuation order. The area now on order is part of a larger area that has been on evacuation alert since July 18.

Anyone in an area covered by an evacuation order should contact the TNRD's Emergency Operations Centre at (250) 377-7188 (toll-free at 1-866-377-7188).

The fire has grown slightly, and is now estimated at 25,048 hectares. Rank 4 fire behaviour has been spotted on both the southeast and southwest flanks of the fire. Rank 4 fire behaviour is when there is an organized surface flame front with moderate to fast rates of spread on the ground, grey-to-black smoke in the air, and the potential for short-range spotting.

On the northwest flank, the fire has shown increased activity to the north and west of Blue Earth Lake. Crews have set up hose lines, bladders, and sprinklers along the existing machine guard from the top of the middle Sister (Three Sisters) to Blue Earth Lake, and continue to do reconnaissance to identify areas where direct attack is feasible. Structure protection personnel continue to patrol Hat Creek Valley and Oregon Jack Road, maintaining structure protection apparatus.

Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, a fire was spotted south of Venables Valley Road S. on the west side of Highway 1. Members of the Cook's Ferry Band and the BC Wildfire Service's Lytton Rattlers crew were able to bring the fire under control. Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Ashcroft is being patrolled, and while the highway remains open, it could close suddenly and at short notice. Check www.drivebc.ca for highway conditions and closures.

Temperatures in the area will trend downward on Monday (Aug. 5), and relative humidity will increase, which is expected to moderate fire behaviour over the short term. An upper trough will approach the region from the north late on Tuesday, bringing with it the possibility of thunderstorms and showers. Cooler temperatures will last through Wednesday, with northerly winds persisting. BC Wildfire Service expects to see elevated fire behaviour continuing until there is a shift in conditions.

For more information on the Shetland Creek wildfire, and other fires throughout the province, visit the BC Wildfire Service website. For more information about TNRD evacuation alerts and orders, go to www.tnrd.ca.