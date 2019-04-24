New festival celebrating Croatian culture to be held in Victoria

CROfest will be held May 4 and 5 at Croatian Catholic Church of St. Leopold Mandíc

The first ever CROfest is coming to Victoria May 4 and 5, in a celebration of Croatian culture in Canada on the grounds of the Croatian Catholic Church of St. Leopold Mandíc.

“CROfest is not only a way to showcase the Croatian culture in Victoria, but it’s also a way to integrate all cultures in Canada. Participants at CROfest will get to experience multicultural performances while enjoying genuine Croatian hospitality,” said Herv Kegalj, president of the Croatian Cultural Society of Victoria.

The free two-day event will include authentic Croatian main dishes and desserts such as barbecue lamb and pork, ćevapčiće, crepes and many other dishes. Attendees will also be treated to traditional cultural performances, a cultural artifact display, evening dancing to Croatian tunes, wine tasting and a traditional hair braiding tutorial.

If that wasn’t enough to peak your interest there’s more — a Tesla vehicle will be on site for people to check out, and attendees will have the chance to win a trip for two to Croatia valued at $3,000.

The Croatian Catholic Church is located at 4081 Gordon Head Rd. The money raised will go to supporting the Salvation Army’s shelter program for homeless youth.