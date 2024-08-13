New fire sparked near Mabel Lake, between Lumby and Revelstoke

There are now two wildfires burning near the north end of Mabel Lake

A .009 hectare estimated blaze is burning near Iron Main Forest Service Road, discovered Tuesday, Aug. 13 around 12 p.m.

Classified as out of control as of Tuesday afternoon, the new fire is north of the 183-hectare Tsuisus Creek blaze.

Burning since Aug. 5 in a remote area, the Tsuisus fire is also out of control.

Closer to Cherryville, the Sitkum Creek fire is held at 1,261.9 hectares. All evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted on the fire near Sugar Lake.

The Outlet Creek wildfire is also held at 21 hectares.

A new wildfire east of Armstrong was discovered on Monday, Aug. 12.

And within hours was held.

The lightning-caused blaze was found at 9:47 p.m. It is currently 0.7 hectares near Glanzier Creek.

“BC Wildfire crews are aware of smoke that has been detected on the north east side of the community high above the McLeod Subdivision area,” said the Township of Spallumcheen. “At this time, it does not appear that the situation is posing a threat to township residents and the township will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”