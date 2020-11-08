New flight into Victoria from Vancouver had COVID-case, warns BCCDC

Passengers on Air Canada/Jazz flight 8069 on Nov. 2 should self-monitor for symptoms

An Air Canada flight coming into Victoria International Airport has been flagged for a confirmed COVID case on-board.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) says passengers, who took Air Canada/Jazz flight 8069 from Vancouver to Victoria on Nov. 2 between rows 7-13, should self-monitor for symptoms.

Passengers seated in the rows listed should be considered at a higher risk of exposure, according to the BCCDC. Anyone with symptoms can fill out an online self-assessment form. Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste and headache.

On Friday, Nov. 6, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 589 new cases, a record-breaking number within in a single day, plus new restrictions for two Lower Mainland regions. The new order asks all B.C. to stop non-essential travel in and out of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health region until Nov. 23 at 12 p.m.

