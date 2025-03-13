New government bill to give B.C. flexibility in tariff response

Legislation allows province to add fees for commercial trucks driving through B.C. to Washington State, Alaska

B.C. Deputy Premier Niki Sharma said a new bill tabled Thursday (March 13) gives the provincial government a "range of authorities" to quickly respond to American tariffs.

Sharma said the legislation will help her government respond in four ways – reduce or eliminate inter-provincial trade barriers; allow government to direct agencies when it comes to procurement; allow government to impose a system of tolls, fees and other charges on vehicles using provincial infrastructure, including highways and coastal ferries; and it will "provide a broad flexible power to government to address challenges to B.C. arising from the action of a foreign jurisdiction" to support inter-provincial cooperation and trade barriers for the economic betterment of B.C. and Canada.

Sharma said the bill will give B.C. the flexibility through regulations to respond to the "unpredictable and quickly evolving threats to our economy, our economic security and our sovereignty."

Sharma added that the bill includes a sunset that would repeal the bill on May 28, 2027.

More to come.