New harm reduction toolkit 'With Open Arms' for Indigenous youth of B.C.

Resource put together by and for youth with lived experience, and the First Nations Health Authority

A new harm-reduction toolkit for Indigenous youth was developed by and for youth across B.C., together with the First Nations Health Authority.

The new resource 'With Open Arms' contains suggestions about how to talk about substance abuse.

“We hope that young people access this toolkit, which includes videos, language and resources so that they may feel empowered to speak openly with their friends and family about harm reduction and healing, and to be informed about their choices regarding substance use," said Dr. Nel Wieman, chief medical officer of the FNHA in a release on July 8.

The goal is reducing the stigma in a way that leads to open discussions about harm reduction and healing with friends, loved ones and colleagues, from a culturally sensitive point of view.

“The toxic-drug public health emergency affects us all, and we must continue and expand our harm reduction efforts. The FNHA will continue to provide culturally safe, First Nations harm reduction supports for First Nations communities across BC."

The toolkit was developed following the guidance and wisdom of a First Nations youth advisory committee, comprising nine committee members with lived or living experience with substance use.

The content of With Open Arms is organized into four key pillars: Holistic Wellness & Prevention, Reducing Harm/Safer Use, Changing Relationships to Substance Use, and Creating Safer, More Supportive Communities.

FNHA follows the 'All Paths Lead to Wellness' model and recognizes that supporting people who use substances is dependent on many factors, including the social determinants of health, individual circumstances around using and connection to culture.

To download go to fnha.ca/withopenarms.