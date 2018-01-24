Colwood park and ride could get axed

New health and wellness centre pitched for Colwood

A new health and wellness centre could soon be coming to the heart of Colwood.

The City is hosting an open house later this month to consider a proposal to construct an integrated, mixed-use health and wellness centre on the city-owned property at Island Highway and Ocean Boulevard, which is currently being used as a park and ride.

The facility aims to improve quality of life for residents by providing better access to services and would bring together doctors, family physicians, nurse practitioners, other health-care professionals and related retail services in a central area.

An on-site survey conducted in October 2017, according to the City, found that 60 per cent of the park and ride users are not Colwood residents.

Residents are being asked to provide input to help council weigh the pros and cons of the proposed facility.

The open house takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colwood City Hall (3300 Wishart Rd.). An online form will also be provided to encourage input. For more information visit colwood.ca.

RELATED: Colwood and View Royal looking at possibility of rapid transit options

City staff are working with B.C. Transit , the Town of View Royal, the City of Langford and the Ministry of Transportation. Other potential park and ride sites have been identified as part of the planning process for rapid transit along Island Highway.

