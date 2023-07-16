New high-speed foot-passenger ferries arrive in Nanaimo

Hullo ferries will start service between Nanaimo and Vancouver in August

The fast foot-passenger ferries that will serve the new Nanaimo-Vancouver route have arrived in local waters.

The Hullo ferries arrived in Nanaimo Harbour on Friday, July 14. The two vessels arrived with guidance from a pilot tug as they made their first docking at the Nanaimo Cruise Ship Terminal after spending several weeks in Victoria to train crews and get them fully prepared for service in Canada.

“As you can imagine, getting our two new high-speed ferries to the home port is a big milestone, so we’re very excited,” said Alastair Caddick, Hullo CEO. “Most of the work in Victoria was final preparations. We also did some work with Transport Canada, but a lot of it was just getting our crews familiar with the vessels before transiting them here – some training and familiarization with our crews.”

The sailings between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver will take approximately 70 minutes and will cost $40-$60 for adults and $20-$40 for children.

Caddick said the company is going to host a public relations event for the new service and is updating its website with information on sailing schedules.

“That information, which we know people are eagerly anticipating, will come out later this week and will give people visibility to what August looks like,” he said.

