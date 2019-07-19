New home in Saanich for adults with disabilities moves closer to fruition

Former Saanich mayors Frank Leonard and Murray Coell are co-chairing a campaign to raise money for a new home in Saanich for young adults with disabilities on Vancouver Island. (Photo courtesy of Broadmead Care Society)

A gift from an anonymous donor will make a million-dollar difference for young adults living with disabilities.

The Broadmead Care Society announced Thursday the launch of a $3 million capital campaign to help build a new home for adults with disabilities living at Nigel House in Saanich.

Former Saanich mayors Murray Coell and Frank Leonard have teamed up as voluntary co-chairs for the project, which will provide a home for adults on Vancouver Island between 19 and 55 years of age.

“The New Home for Nigel House campaign will fill an important need for younger adults with disabilities in our community,” Leonard and Cole said in a statement. “The new home will increase the number of beds from 26 to 41 plus will include 37 assisted living units for seniors and 10 affordable housing units. We thank the anonymous donor who has stepped up with a $1 million matching gift challenge to the community and we thank the volunteers who are helping to raise the needed funds.”

Volunteers with the fundraising campaign include Victoria Shannon, president and CEO of Hansbraun Investments; Sharlene Smith, principal, CommPlan Canada; Mary-Lynn Bellamy-Willms, founder of FunctionFox.com; and Broadmead Care board members Michael Morrres and Bob George.

The new home on Vernon Avenue will be part of the Nigel Valley Neighbourhood Plan, which provides housing and care activity with the broader community. The new Nigel House will feature single rooms, a rooftop garden, accessible rooms and hallways and at-grade paths and walkways to enable people to access nearby shopping and parks. The existing home has some residents sharing rooms separated by only a curtain, narrow hallways and bathrooms too tight to accommodate wheelchairs.

Nigel House was built more than 40 years ago and urgently needs to be replaced, said Broadmead Care CEO David Cheperdak. “The new home will create a beautiful living space for younger adults with disabilities and complex care requirements, while also helping to address our community’s need for assisted living for seniors and affordable housing.” Cheperdak also expressed gratitude or the $1 million anonymous donation, noting that $3 million of the estimated cost of the $40 million project must be raised through the New Home for Nigel House campaign.

To make a donation to the campaign or to learn more, visit broadmeadcare.com or call Mandy Parker, vice-president of Philanthropy and communications at 250-658-3226.

