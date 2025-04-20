New hummingbird carving welcomes travellers at Nanaimo Airport

Stz'uminus artist Jason Harris was commissioned for new artwork

A Coast Salish hummingbird is now welcoming travellers at the Nanaimo Airport. The carving was created by Stz'uminus artist Jason Harris and was unveiled on April 9.

“This carving is not only a beautiful work of art, but also a symbol of collaboration between the Nanaimo Airport Commission and Stz’uminus First Nation as we work together towards reconciliation goals,” said Dave Devana, president and CEO of the airport. “We are honoured to have this extraordinary piece by Jason Harris displayed at YCD, and we thank him for this collaboration and hard work.”

The art is on display in the screening area of the terminal building.

A private unveiling ceremony with community members and leaders included Stz'uminus Chief John Elliott, Cowichan Tribes Chief Cindy Daniels, along with the artist Harris, accompanied by his mentor, renowned Coast Salish artist Luke Marston. There was traditional singing and drumming performances by Beverly David, Daniella David, and George Harris at the ceremony.