New ‘independent’ municipal Conservative party launches in 15 B.C. communities

Email states party building on the conservative 'momentum' in recent years, is independent from federal, provincial parties

A new conservative municipal party has formed in B.C., but it's reportedly "independent" from other major conservative parties.

The Conservative Electors Association is now listed on Elections BC's list of registered elector organizations, which was updated Thursday (Aug. 21).

The new slate also sent out an email Thursday afternoon confirming it was now registered in 15 municipalities in B.C.: Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Delta, Fort St. John, Kamloops, Kelowna, Township of Langley, Maple Ridge, Prince George, Richmond, Saanich, Surrey, Vancouver, Vanderhoof and West Vancouver.

"The decision to formally register as an elector organization builds on the enormous momentum of the conservative movement in recent years," the email reads.

It adds the Conservative Electors Association, which will be listed as "Conservative" on the ballot, is "independent from other federal and provincial political parties."

"Our organization is solely focused on municipal issues and engagement at the local level."

However, the new party's authorized principal official and financial agent is listed as David Denhoff. An X account for David Denhoff says he is the deputy director for the Conservative Party of B.C.

Black Press Media has reached out to the new party for comment and will update this story as new information becomes available.

The next general civic election is set for 2026.