New integrated health-care centre coming to Sooke

New facility will consolidate current health services under one roof while looking to expand

Minister of Health Adrian Dix announcing a new integrated health-care centre in Sooke. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)

A new integrated health-care centre in the heart of Sooke will consolidate existing services under one roof while looking to add more positions to the staffing roster.

Offering team-based services to support Sooke and surrounding communities, the new facility will combine the community health centre and the urgent and primary care centre in a future development planned for 6671 Wadams Way which is expected to open in 2025.

Once open, it will consolidate local primary care services from West Coast Family Medicine Clinic and other local community services into a single location.

The team of care providers is expected to include family physicians, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, mental health and substance-use workers and other allied health providers. New staff positions will supplement the existing staff at West Coast Family Medicine Clinic.

“We’re going to be hiring providers to come and live and work in Sooke,” said Mary Dunn, president of Sooke Region Communities Health Network.

An Indigenous cultural safety liaison will also be funded by the Ministry of Health while planning is underway.

The new facility will be operated by the Sooke Region Communities Health Network.

More to come.

