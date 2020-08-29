Dan Kelly, a 71-year-old retired firefighter, walking within an hour of his second hip replacement surgery, thanks to a new pilot project aimed at shortening recovery time. (Courtesy of Island Health)

New Island Health surgical program may be used to address COVID-19 surgery backlog

Pilot project speeds up joint replacement recovery time

Island Health surgical patients are recovering faster and easier thanks to a pilot project to reduce post-procedure side effects.

The health authority’s new program, the Victoria Enhanced Recovery Arthroplasty Program (VERA) is modelled after similar programs in Eastern Canada and replaces spinal anesthetic with sedation and an epidural, which puts freezing outside of the spinal fluid and into “epidural space.”

Anaesthetist Dr. Jacques Smit said that adjustment fast tracks recovery time.

“We can get these patients mobilized much faster because that residual weakness the spinal anesthesia used to cause … prevents patients from walking wears off extremely quickly – within half an hour after the surgery.”

New VERA protocols also include modifications to surgical techniques, sutures and dressings. All in all, the program makes surgery a far shorter and less impactful process, according to Island Health. The program may be used to address a surgery backlog created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Quadriplegic Saanich man seeks continuity of home care from Island Health

Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Duncan Jacks said the new protocols have reduced nausea, vomiting, dizziness and pain for patients. He points to patient Dan Kelly, a 71-year-old retired firefighter, who was able to walk right after hip replacement surgery at Royal Jubilee Hospital.

“As soon as the epidural was turned off, Dan’s motor function returned almost immediately and that enabled him to get up and walking within an hour of surgery,” Jacks said, adding that VERA protocols help to eliminate the risk of hip dislocation too.

“Dan was able to move around without worrying about his hip dislocating in any particular position. That really removed some of the anxiety in the post-operative period and allowed him to get home a lot quicker and recover faster in the first few weeks.”

So far, eight patients have participated in the VERA project, each one of them returning home on the same day as their surgeries.

“The morning after surgery I woke up at home and it was like I hadn’t had an operation. I walked out to my deck, sat and had a coffee, didn’t feel anything and didn’t need a cane. It was amazing,” Kelly said.

Island Health plans to extend the program to more patients, likely in the fall.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Island HealthVancouver Island Health Authority

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MISSING: Saanich police seek help locating missing teen

Just Posted

Former merchant mariner living in Sidney hopes Canadians won’t forget

Don Young said merchant navy made a war-winning contribution

New Island Health surgical program may be used to address COVID-19 surgery backlog

Pilot project speeds up joint replacement recovery time

Towering Saanich sunflower inspires callout

Black Press wants to see your fall fair competition worthy photos

Unofficial holidays: here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, Bison Ten Yell Day, and Slinky Day all coming up this week

Victoria cop stops driver mid-call with CRA scammer

VicPd K9 officer halts the scam, tickets uninsured driver

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

TikTok celebrities criminally charged after LA house parties

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray are facing criminal charges

Goat knows how to float in Okanagan

Vernon ultra-athlete Shanda Hill took her pet goat paddleboarding over the weekend

Most Read