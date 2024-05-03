New Island long-term care homes to ensure residents feel connected, active

Island Health says they will feature easy-to-reach gathering places, gardens, childcare centres

Three new Vancouver Island long-term care homes will emphasize liveability in their design.

“People on the Island and around B.C. deserve good quality health-care services at every state of life, and we’re committed to providing high-quality long-term care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “This project will enable more access for individuals especially seniors to the care they need and ensure that individuals receive compassionate support and comfort during their final stages of life, closer to home.”

Aiming to standardize future long-term care home environments, Island Health has selected Stantec as the sole consultant to design three new long-term care (LTC) homes in Campbell River, Nanaimo/Lantzville and Colwood.

“Long-term care residences are not only health care facilities, but people’s homes, and it is important that we expand access to these comprehensive primary health care services in local communities,” said Harwinder Sandhu, Parliamentary Secretary for Seniors’ Services and Long-Term Care. “These new long-term care homes will greatly benefit seniors and communities by providing better access to high-quality care and additional health services and supports.”

Island Health says the three new long-term care homes will feature easy-to-reach gathering places, gardens, childcare centres and design elements that ensure residents feel connected and active. They will also meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold standards for environmental friendliness, which includes energy-saving features and sustainable materials that are better for the earth, an Island Health press release says.

“With planning underway for the three new long-term care homes, we are driven by our unwavering standard of care that emphasizes respect, comfort, and dignity for every resident,” said Leah Hollins, Island Health Board Chair. “This effort shows our dedication to creating spaces that are more than care facilities—these are homes where individuals can live with grace.”

Combined, the three new LTC homes will have 765 beds, including 306 beds each for the Nanaimo/Lantzville and Colwood sites, and 153 beds for the Campbell River site. Each care home will include specialized care units, hospice care, and services for both adult day programs and childcare programs, set within a familiar, home-style design.

“Our team is proud to be selected as prime consultant, leading all architecture, engineering, and sustainable design services for Island Health’s three new long-term care homes,” said Stefan Schulson, principal architect at Stantec. “While the functional design elements will be consistent at all three sites, each building design will respond to the unique site conditions, locations, and environments.”

Schulson also said Stantec will be actively engaging and collaborating with local First Nations and other project partners throughout the design and implementation process to develop building elements that are unique, significant, and embody the values of each community to ensure a respectful and welcoming environment for all.

Ergin Ozbadem, Island Health Chief Project Officer, emphasized the importance of innovation and design equity.

“By embracing a single design strategy and harmonizing our approach across all three sites, we are setting a new standard in long-term care,” he said. “Each location, while unique, will reflect a shared vision of innovation, efficiency, and compassion.”

Stantec was selected as the design consultant following a Request for Proposals process. The three new long term care homes are currently scheduled to open in 2027.

