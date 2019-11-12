New Kiwanis club is official for West Shore

Greg Wegrich and Patrick Ewing are part of an effort to establish a new Kiwanis International club on the West Shore. (Rick Stiebel/news Staff)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

A new chapter has been added to the Kiwanis Club’s storied history of assisting youth and children in the community.

Kiwanis Club of Westshore not only hit its mark of 15 members needed to launch a new club on the West Shore during a recent recruitment drive, but 10 new members signed up within 10 days, said Patrick Ewing, interim president of the Kiwanis Club of Westshore BC. “At this rate, the club has the potential to be the largest in town,” Ewing noted in an email. Two mayors from the West Shore have signed on as well, he added.

Ewing is extending an invitation to anyone who wants to join the club or find out more about the work Kiwanis does to come to Jasmine Family Restaurant at 1752 Island Hwy. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. for a no-host dinner, drink and dessert.

Topics include how Kiwanis works at every level, election of the club’s new leaders, how the community will be served and new project ideas.

Governor Melanie Bozak, a representative from Kiwanis International, will present the Kiwanis Club of Westshore with its official charter at an event in January. Anyone who joins by Dec. 24 will be recognized at that event as a founding member.

