New Kootenay Lake ferry labour deal details released

Binding recommendations were made by a government-appointed mediator in order to end a nearly five-month strike

Wage increases, shift scheduling and how long labour peace will last were among the issues resolved by a provincial mediator that ended the Kootenay ferry strike.

Vince Ready was appointed in March to mediate the stalled negotiations between Western Pacific Marine, which operates the Kootenay Lake ferry as well as two cable vessels at Glade and Harrop-Procter, and 80 members of the B.C. General Employees Union (BCGEU). The strike ended April 11 shortly after Ready held three days of meetings with both sides, which agreed to binding arbitration.

In his recommendations, which were provided to the Nelson Star on June 24, Ready acknowledged how difficult the labour standoff was for residents who rely on the ferries.

“There can be no question that the strike caused considerable hardship to the communities of Harrop, Glade and the East Shore community of Kootenay Lake who were required to endure the bitter and protracted five-month strike with only minimal sailings and, at times, cancelled sailings without notice.”

Ready's report is not the collective agreement, which has not yet been released but will begin retroactively from April 1, 2024 and end March 31, 2028.

The union had requested a three-year deal while Western Pacific Marine asked for five years. In splitting the difference, Ready said he was setting the agreement's expiration in line with the end of the current contract between the company and provincial government.

A longer agreement, and the term of peace it will provide, he wrote was necessary for all parties involved.

"Simply put, it will allow frayed relationships to mend following the parties’ turbulent labour dispute, it will provide much-needed stability at the workplace, and will allow security to employees and their families and the communities it serves.”

The union and company had already resolved approximately 60 issues prior to talks breaking down, but the document shows in depth what Ready describes as a "Himalayan gulf" between both parties on the remaining 30 outstanding matters he had to consider.

The BCGEU proposed wage increases of nine per cent, seven per cent and eight per cent over three years, which Western Pacific Marine countered with three per cent annual increases over five years. Collective agreements for other inland ferry operators were cited by both parties, but interpretations differed.

Ready, who said he found the union's proposal excessive because it would result in higher rates than what BC Ferries pays some positions, allowed three per cent annual increases for captains, masters, mates and chief engineers over four years, five per cent for remaining positions retroactive to the first year of the agreement, four per cent for remaining positions in the second year, and three per cent for all positions in final two years.

Employee scheduling was also a central issue in the dispute.

Most ferry employees to this point have worked a six days on, three days off schedule, while a minority worked seven days on, seven off, or what's referred to as day-for-day. The union wanted to increase day-for-day scheduling, which would result in an extra cost of $189,940 to the company.

Western Pacific Marine was agreeable to the change, but contested the union's proposed implementation schedule and a potential two per cent wage penalty if the schedule was ever suspended.

Ready decided a day-for-day schedule would be introduced no later than Jan. 1, 2026, and the matter would be referred back to an arbitrator if both sides can't agree on how to implement it by Sept. 30.

BCGEU president Paul Finch said in a statement that changes to scheduling were a top priority for his members.

"This scheduling system will align with the maritime industry in general and ensure crews are operating with an appropriate amount of rest between shifts. This can only benefit occupational health and safety aboard the ship."

Several other issues were resolved by Ready, including: increases to employees' dental benefits, how external hires are made, paid training opportunities, and the off-season maintenance of terminals.

With negotiations mostly complete, Western Pacific Marine general manager Odai Sirri told the Nelson Star his next priority will be re-establishing a relationship between the company, its employees and the communities impacted by the strike. He added that will be a responsibility shared by the company and union.

“It's incumbent upon all of us to work together collaboratively now and to learn from the past and to be better for the sake of the community, that for the sake of the people who rely on the ferry service we all need to be better. I think that's the opportunity that we all have here.”

Finch said Ready deserved credit for bringing the labour negotiations to an end.

"While the agreement does not reach all the members’ goals, it’s clear that the involvement of the special mediator allowed the bargaining committee to reach a stronger collective agreement than would’ve been possible otherwise. We’re thankful to Mr. Ready’s thorough and thoughtful work on this challenging round of bargaining. BCGEU members are committed to building and advocating for a stronger ferry service."

In his report, Ready also considered how future negotiations should be changed to avoid another strike. He recommended a special mediator be included at the start of talks, if a strike vote is conducted or prior to any job action.

That would represent a lesson learned from how the latest talks were carried out — Ready was only appointed by Labour Minister Jennifer Whiteside in March after a request by the union and what Ready described as significant public pressure for government intervention.

“I urge the parties to collaborate on rebuilding the trust between them necessary for ensuring the sustainability of Kootenay Lake’s essential transportation network in future."