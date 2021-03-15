Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District Board of Education, says the two new schools set to open in Langford in 2022 are part of long-term plans to address growth on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District Board of Education, says the two new schools set to open in Langford in 2022 are part of long-term plans to address growth on the West Shore. (Black Press Media file photo)

New Langford schools on schedule

Two new schools will add 1,200 spaces in 2022

Construction is a quarter of the way to completion for two new schools in Langford.

Structural steel is scheduled to arrive by the end of March, with completion slated for September 2022 to welcome students to Pexsisen Elementary School and Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School.

“It’s no secret the West Shore is home to some of the fastest-growing communities in the province and an attractive place to raise a family,” said Premier John Horgan in a statement. “I am excited students in Langford will soon have the benefit of learning in modern, engaging and inspiring new schools designed to support student success.”

The B.C. government is providing $88.6 million to build the schools at the corner of Constellation Avenue and West Shore Parkway. They will add space for 1,200 students and reduce the need for portables at nearby schools. Site preparation, concrete foundation work and retaining walls for the new schools have been completed.

Creating new child care opportunities for families is vital to building strong communities, said Mitzi Dean, Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Esquimalt-Metchosin. “By providing child care on school grounds, especially in busy communities like the West Shore, we can help make pickups and drop-offs easier for parents and inspire young children to become lifelong learners.”

The site for the new schools will include a neighbourhood learning centre with before and after school child care spaces to support young families.

ALSO READ: Principals named for new Langford schools set to open in 2022

Ravi Parmar, chair of the Sooke School District Board of Education, said the board has worked hard to ensure there are neighbourhood schools for the growing communities on the West Shore.

“We’re thankful the government recognizes the growth and opportunity in our communities,” Parmar noted. “These schools help us on our path to providing leadership in educational stewardship while fostering choice and diversity for both our students and staff.”

The B.C. government has announced more than $2.2 billion for school construction since 2017. That includes $187 million for SD62 to add space for 1,800 students at three schools, as well as the purchase of five sites for future schools needed to meet the anticipated growth on the West Shore.

Pexsisen is a Lekwungen word that was gifted to SD62 by the Songhees First Nation. It means “the opening of hands,” or “to have one’s hands wide open.” Lellum was gifted by the Sc’ianew First Nation in Beecher Bay and carries the meaning of house and the idea of community where children are raised.

ALSO READ: New Langford school names influenced by local First Nations

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SD62

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s essential workers on hold until late April for AstraZeneca shots
Next story
Spike-strip harness created to protect small dogs from B.C. cougars, coyotes

Just Posted

Clare Attwell and Gary McDougall are hosting a six-week series of conversations called Re-imagining Life In A One Planet Region for people in Greater Victoria. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Greater Victoria group pushes local conversation for climate action

‘We’re not that great at open conversations’

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. (Black Press Media file photo)
Wanted Alberta man armed with an axe arrested after series of Victoria break-ins

Victoria police arrested him without incident after he tried to enter multiple homes, confronted resident

Dan Hayes, left, and Art Napolean star in Moosemeat and Marmalade. An episode of the show was recently shot in Sooke and other locations on the South Island. (Dean Azim photo)
Moosemeat and Marmalade TV chefs cook up shows on South Island

Pair shoot in Saanich, Sooke and Port Renfrew

On April 15, the Capital Regional District will purchase a parcel of land off Willis Point Road from Saanich for $1.75 million. (Map via the District of Saanich)
Saanich to sell Willis Point Road property to CRD for $1.75 million

Transfer to take place April 15, funds can be used for land acquisition, building construction

Construction crews work on Southpoint Ridge in May 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Development process in Langford illuminated

Official Community Plan a key component says long-time staffer

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Willow Street between Mill Street and Victoria Street is a busy place Monday as filming for The Baker’s Son gets underway. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Island community provides the perfect small town atmosphere for movie shoot

Chemainus takes on the persona of Windward, Washington for Hallmark production

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Police in Nanaimo gather up firearms confiscated following an alleged assault in Harewood on the weekend. (Photo courtesy Brendan Michael Hansen)
Man struck with gun, suspect restrained by bystanders in ‘chaotic’ incident in Nanaimo

One man taken to hospital, two people arrested following altercation Sunday in Harewood

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

(Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Highway closure to block access to Vancouver Island’s Pacific Rim next week

Hwy. 4 to Ucluelet and Tofino to be shut down in both directions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 23.

The BC SPCA is appealing for donation to help care for 119 dogs recently surrendered in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Dogs will require veterinary care, support and grooming for matted fur

Most Read