New measles case confirmed in visitor who travelled to Chilliwack, Vancouver

Person was on flight from Toronto to Vancouver, made their way to Chilliwack on April 20

Fraser Health has confirmed a new measles case in a person who travelled to Chilliwack and Vancouver.

The visitor from Ontario was on a flight from Toronto to Vancouver on Sunday, April 20. They then came to Chilliwack that same day and were at the Chilliwack Coliseum and the Coast Chilliwack Hotel.

"Measles is a highly infectious disease transmitted by the airborne route. Most people in Canada will be immune to measles due to prior immunization or previous infection," Fraser Health stated in an April 26 press release.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were in the following locations:

Air Canada Flight AC2105 from Toronto to Vancouver on Sunday, April 20, departing at 8:38 a.m. and arriving at 10:09 a.m.

Domestic arrivals area of Vancouver International Airport (YVR), including baggage claim area from 10:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on April 20

Chilliwack Coliseum, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. on April 20

Coast Chilliwack Hotel by APA (45920 First Ave.) from 1 p.m. on April 20 to 12 a.m. on April 25

Public Health, Workplace Health, and Infection Prevention and Control clinicians are following up directly with people who are known to have been exposed to the virus.

Fraser Health said those exposed to the measles virus should monitor for symptoms that may develop up to three weeks after being exposed. These include fever, dry cough, runny nose and red eyes; followed a few days later by a rash that usually starts on the face and spreads rapidly down to the rest of the body.

"If you develop symptoms of measles, please stay home and contact Fraser Health Public Health (604-507-5471) for advice. If urgent care is needed, please inform your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent measles being spread to others."

People who are at risk of getting measles are those who have never had measles disease, and those who have not had two doses of a measles vaccine once they’ve turned 12 months of age.

Fraser Health recommends that those born in 1970 or later and have not had two doses of measles vaccine should get a dose of measles vaccine. Certain people should not get the measles vaccine, including babies less than six months of age, pregnant women, and people with certain immune conditions.

To book an appointment for a vaccine:

Telephone booking is available Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 604-702-4906 for residents of Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Agassiz, and Hope

Call 604-476-7087 for all other areas of Fraser Health

Click here for a list of public health unit locations

Book an appointment at a community pharmacy; find a local pharmacy offering MMR vaccine here

For general information about measles visit healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/measles.

For information on accessing one's immunization history, visit healthlinkbc.ca/health-library/immunizations/information-and-safety/records.