New members welcome to Sidney Concert Band as new season opens

The Sidney Concert Band under the conductorship of Bruce Ham will hold their first rehearsal on Monday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. (Nicola Hestnes/Submitted)

A musical institution on the Saanich Peninsula for more than 35 years, the Sidney Concert Band hopes to see new faces when it holds its first rehearsal of the season on Monday, Sept. 5. at 7 p.m.

“If you have more than three years of band experience, may be a bit rusty but wanting to get some more music into your life, you should drop in and experience a rehearsal,” said conductor Bruce Ham. “Rehearsals are every Monday night at Peace Lutheran Church starting at 7 p.m. You may be joining them on stage at the Charlie White Theatre, riding on a float in Sparkles Parade or performing for an elementary school.”

Players range in age from their 20s to 80s. The band features flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, French Horn, trombone, euphonium, tuba and percussion players.

“From enthusiastic amateur to seasoned pro, the band provides a venue for all to perform and enjoy,” he said. “With over half a dozen performances each year including two themed concerts at Mary Winspear Centre, the band covers a wide variety of styles and tastes.”

If the band covers a range of styles, it has also served as a uniting, welcoming forum for new arrivals to the region. Yvonne Kupsch joined SCB in the fall of 2013, shortly after moving to Sidney.

“Even though I’m first and foremost a flute player, I wanted to improve on the clarinet. I was immediately welcomed into the clarinet section at that time and quickly felt supported by all the members of the band. Almost 10 years later, I’m still playing clarinet with the SCB and the band has become like an extended family to me.”

For more information, visit www.sidneyconcertband.ca.

