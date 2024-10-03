 Skip to content
New Nootka Sound RCMP detachment office opens in Gold River

The new detachment will serve Gold River, Tahsis and Tsaxana
Campbell River Staff
103637_20241002_115632_editlrg
The new Nootka Sound RCMP Detachment.Photo submitted by Nootka Sound RCMP

Nootka Sound now has its own RCMP detachment.

The newly constructed detachment, replacing a 50-year-old building, is located at 495 Maquinna Cres. in Gold River and will serve the communities of Gold River, Tahsis and Tsaxana. 

"As we have been working on the future of Gold River, we are pleased to see a new police services detachment that will meet the needs of the community and area in the future," says Gold River Mayor Michael Lott in a press release on Oct. 2

According to the RCMP, it has incorporated net-zero strategies and solar panels to provide renewable energy with mechanical and electrical systems with mechanical and electrical systems designed to work and enhance electrification strategies. 

The Nootka Sound RCMP detachment will be staffed with frontline police officers and support staff. 

"Our approach to policing on Vancouver Island has always been about more than just enforcement. It’s about listening, learning, and engaging with the communities we serve. This detachment will be a cornerstone for such efforts, ensuring that we address local needs effectively while honouring the diverse cultures and values of our Indigenous partner," says Chief Superintendent Shawna Baher.

