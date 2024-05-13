New North Island bus link service launches this week

Buses connecting Port Hardy and Campbell River will operate once a day over a 230-kilometre route

A new bus service from Campbell River to Port McNeill and Port Hardy will officially be starting up on Thursday, May 16.

IslandLink is the company that’s offering the once-daily service going to and from the North Island communities, and it’s arriving just in time for the Victoria Day weekend and summer travel season. The route will connect with the rest of IslandLink’s routes on the Island.

In Port Hardy, the bus will also provide a connection to BC Ferries services to Bella Coola and Prince Rupert on the mainland.

The buses will be operating once per day over the 230-kilometre route, which will take roughly three hours to complete. Online reservations for Friday, May 17 are now available to book at https://www.islandlinkbus.com/

The buses will have 14 seats for passengers. IslandLink’s services are provided 364 days a year, with drivers only taking a break on Christmas day.

About IslandLink

Twenty-five years ago, IslandLink started with bus service from Qualicum Beach, French Creek and Parksville to the Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. The service was designed to serve as a connector for Horseshoe Bay/Departure Bay foot passengers. Today, IslandLink carries over 75,000 passengers a year, operates up to 16 buses all equipped with free wi-fi. Buses are clean and comfortable with seat belts on every seat. Baggage allowance is only limited by the amount you can carry.

- with files from IslandLink and Brendan Jure