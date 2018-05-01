New park-and-ride option opens in Douglas Street corridor

For $125, commuters get a parking spot and a monthly bus pass to get downtown

The Robbins parking lot next to the transitional housing facility on Douglas Street at Topaz Avenue, formerly the Super 8 Motel, became available as a park and ride Tuesday. In a move made to help reduce demand for downtown spots, for $125 a month patrons can park here and receive a bus pass to ride the rest of the way into town. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

A new mid-town park-and-ride option opened up for commuters on Tuesday, part of a goal of reducing demand on downtown parking.

In a joint project between the Downtown Victoria Business Association, Robbins Parking and BC Housing, 40 spots are now available at 2915 Douglas St. at Topaz Avenue, beside the former Super 8 Motel that is now a transitional housing facility. A possible 17 more spots may open up in the future.

Park-and-ride users can buy a monthly pass from Robbins and the $125 fee will include a monthly bus pass. A portion of the revenue from the passes will go to BC Housing.

“It’s a win-win-win,” said DVBA executive director Jeff Bray. “If you take 50 monthly parkers and find convenient alternatives for them, and those downtown spots can now get used hourly, maybe used three times per day, that’s 150 spots that have opened up.”

This is the second park-and-ride option put together by the DVBA. The first pilot project, on Francis Street behind Hotel Zed, offered 34 spots that Bray said were quickly taken up.

“We clearly saw a demand,” he said.

RELATED: Parking requirements may be relaxed for Victoria developers

The DVBA and City of Victoria are keen to find more parking solutions.

Last fall the City started a pilot project that offered parking passes ranging from $90 to $100 that would allow permit holders to park in certain time-limited zones on the street, further out of the downtown core. The aim is to open up more short-term parking spaces in downtown City parkades.

City staff say the program is going well and that 40 such passes have been sold.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com