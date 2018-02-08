Alex Nelson, a local member of the Songhees Nation, works with the provincial organization I-SPARC (Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council). Travis Paterson/News Staff

New PISE program will develop Indigenous athletes

Fuelling Youth Performance available to local Indigenous youth athletes

Alex Nelson says he can already see the improvement in the speed of his grandson on the soccer field, thanks to a high performance training block.

This week another high performance program, Youth Fuelling Performance, launched at the Pacific Institute for Sport Excellence to support Indigenous youth. Over the next 10 weeks 16 Indigenous athletes who demonstrated skill and determination in their chosen sport will train in a specialized strength and conditioning program with PISE’s performance training coaches. It’s a program designed to take athlete performance to the next level and support them on the proper pathway to develop athletically.

Nelson, a local member of the Songhees Nation who works with the provincial organization I-SPARC (Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council), has already seen athletes benefit from this style of program before.

“PISE came to us ahead of the [2017] North America Indigenous Games and by golly, it paid dividends, the [B.C.] soccer team came back with gold,” said Nelson, who got his start in coaching locally in the 1970s. “The strength, the conditioning, the speed and the agility, it improved in a short time program, so I just know the benefits are there.”

Money for the program came from Island Savings.

“We passionately believe can make a fundamental difference by supporting these young Indigenous athletes to new personal standards of performance excellence,” Robert Bettauer, CEO of PISE.

pay off, there’s no telling what they can accomplish both in their athletic lives and in their communities.”

Island Savings is also sponsoring two scholarships for performance training at PISE.

It should also be noted that Nelson was honoured as the W. A. C. Bennett Award in the 2018 induction class for the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame.

Previous story
Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

Just Posted

Central Saanich’s Jake Ounsted signs with UMass to play college football

Ounsted set to graduate from Mt. Doug at the top of his game

Saanich Police video pokes fun at #TidePodChallenge

Video titled What To Eat, What Not To Eat warns kids #NoPodInYourBod

Drugs, cash and guns seized by VicPD

Search warrant executed Feb. 1 turned up $12,000 worth of drugs, $7,000 in cash

Despite illegal status, Airbnb taxes headed for Oak Bay

Airbnb to pay PST and municipal tax after negotiation with the province

Claremont students help build reef balls for Inner Harbour

Reef balls will go in ‘dead zone’ beside Victoria International Marina

Nearly 30,000 in B.C. will get a cancer diagnosis this year – Rain Walk helps fund support

Annual InspireHealth Rain Walk raises awareness and funds for free supportive cancer care services

Notley uncorks B.C. support for wine ban

In a series of Tweets, the Alberta Premier claims BCers support wine ban

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

New PISE program will develop Indigenous athletes

Fuelling Youth Performance available to local Indigenous youth athletes

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Alberta’s wine ban won’t impact Vancouver Island producers

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley’s political spat that has pitted bitumen against sauvignon… Continue reading

One person dead in Campbell River house fire

The male victim is believed to be in his late 60s or early 70s

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

Most Read