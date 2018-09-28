Part of a brand new playground at École Willows, that had its ribbon cutting ceremony in June, is being dug up and moved. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

New Oak Bay school playground dug up and moved just months after completion

Steel-framed climbing structure to move a few metres from current spot after neighbour complaints

Community members and parents around École Willows were surprised to see a backhoe digging up a brand new playground installed just months earlier on the school grounds.

The new playground had its grand opening on June 18 at École Willows. The playground, open to students and the community, features a net-based, steel-framed climbing structure with creative climbing action and a challenging upper body circuit. The steel-framed climbing structure is now being moved a few metres from its current location.

“The district received some concerns from the neighborhood about the proximity to housing as well as the noise associated with the replacement equipment,” said Lisa McPhail, communications director for the Greater Victoria School District. “The district was open and responsive to the feedback received and decided to move the equipment, as we always strive to be good neighbours.”

While parents were concerned about who would be paying for the move, McPhail confirmed that the district would be doing the work internally as part of their ground work.

“Given this, there is not an operational budget impact. There is no additional equipment required,” said McPhail.

Oak Bay Fire Fighter’s Charitable Foundation, Abstract Developments, CanPro Construction, Academy of Learning, and a number of private donors helped fund the original $55,000 six-year project.

 

