New playground in View Royal’s Marler Park to be completed later this year

The design for the new playground at Marler Park in View Royal has been chosen. It is expected to be complete later this year. (Town of View Royal/Twitter)

The winning design of the new View Royal Marler Park playground equipment has been chosen.

At the end of July, a notice went up on the Town of View Royal website saying the Engineering and Parks Department is replacing the playground at Marler Park.

An online survey was opened to collect responses on what playground the public would choose. Members of the public were given five options.

The winning design of the online survey for the new Marler Park playground equipment is Option 2! Work has already begun with excavation completed; concrete construction will start shortly. We anticipate the new playground will be completed later this year! #yyj #viewroyal pic.twitter.com/LhCf2bN80W — Town of View Royal (@TownofViewRoyal) September 9, 2019

On Sept. 9, the Town of View Royal tweeted that the winning option was number two. It features climber bars, disc-steppers, a double scoop slide, a wave slide, a stand up spinner and a saucer swing.

According to View Royal’s tweet, work has already begun on the playground. Excavation is completed and concrete construction will be starting soon as well.

“We anticipate the new playground will be completed later this year,” the tweet reads.

