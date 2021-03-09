New protected, buffered bike lanes unveiled in Saanich’s Gordon Head

Cyclists travelling through Gordon Head will find themselves cruising a safer route following the completion of new protected and buffered bike lanes on Larchwood Drive.

On March 3, Saanich’s Engineering Department unveiled a series of improvements on the street connecting McKenzie Avenue and Feltham Road.

Among the upgrades are a combination of buffered and protected bike lanes, traffic islands, defined street parking, new lighting and boulevard trees. Construction began in the fall of 2020 with a budget of $500,000.

A combination of protected and buffered bike lanes are among a series of improvements recently completed on Larchwood Drive in Saanich. (Photo via the District of Saanich)

READ ALSO: Saanich rides ahead with Active Transportation Plan

Larchwood Drive is a well-used connection for Gordon Head residents accessing amenities along McKenzie Avenue, making their way to local schools and commuting to the University of Victoria campus.

The new bike lanes are a part of Saanich’s All Ages and Abilities cycling and active transportation network as outlined in the Active Transportation Plan.

Saanich staff have identified that transportation accounts for the majority of the district’s greenhouse gas emissions – most of which comes from personal vehicles.

In order to encourage residents to transition to active transportation options, the district is undertaking numerous projects to “provide a streetscape that is attractive and safe for all users of the community.”

For more information about Saanich’s transportation projects, visit the current projects page at saanich.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bike lanesDistrict of Saanich