New public toilet floated for downtown Victoria

A public washroom on Langley Street in Victoria. City staff are proposing a similar design at the corner of Broughton and Douglas streets. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

The corner of Broughton and Douglas streets is the best spot for a new street-side public washroom, according to Victoria city staff.

They’re set to present their findings to the committee of the whole Thursday (March 10) in the hopes that councillors will approve their suggested downtown location.

Plans for the toilet have been in the works since 2019 when a report on late-night activity in downtown prompted Victoria to approve $400,000 for the project. Work was put on hold during the pandemic but got picked back up in early 2021.

Staff say the new toilet will look much the same as the Langley Street washroom – the “Langley Loo” – which has averaged 500 visits a day since opening in 2012. It is universally accessible and requires little maintenance, according to staff.

Staff say they reviewed multiple locations around the 900-block of Douglas Street, and that based on transportation, underground utilities, trees and public safety, the spot between the library and Island Savings is considered best. It will require the removal of a Kwanzan cherry tree that is in poor condition, according to staff, and which will be replaced by a new one elsewhere on Broughton Street.

Because the proposal includes a small extension of the curb, staff suggest taking the opportunity to improve accessibility at the Broughton and Douglas streets intersection and replace the aging traffic signal equipment at the same time.

Two Broughton Street parking spots will be removed and one more will be converted into an accessible stall.

If approved Thursday, staff say the project should be complete by fall 2022.

Victoria city staff are recommending a new public washroom at the corner of Broughton and Douglas streets. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

