New racist-incident helpline in B.C. available in 240-plus languages

Callers will be asked to provide a description of the incident, where it occurred

B.C. has lauched a new toll-free helpline for people who witness or experience a racist incident.

The Racist Incident Helpline, which is available by dialling 1-833-457-5463, is now operational Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time, according to a release from the Attorney General Thursday (May 30).

Available in more than 240 languages, it was established as a partnership with United Way BC 211. It was created for people who have been subjected to discrimination based on the colour of their skin, culture, ethnicity or place of origin.

The province says callers will receive support of guidance. That could include referrals to local community support services, such as counselling, or help with reporting to law enforcement.

Callers will be asked to provide a description of the incident, where it occurred and whether they would like too disclose basic demographic information.

The anonymized and aggregated data will better help the government understand where and how racist incidents are happening in B.C., and the information will support the province’s efforts “to more effectively combat racism through targeted programs, services and initiatives.”

Attorney General Niki Sharma said the helpline opens up new avenues to access supports that matches peoples’ unique needs, “whether that means help pursuing legal outcomes or feeling less alone by having someone to talk to.”

READ MORE: ‘A road map’: Anti-racism data committee releases 12 priorities