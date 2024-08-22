New rainbow crosswalks vandalized in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Parks Canada investigating after intentional burnouts vandalize rainbow crosswalks between Tofino and Ucluelet

Parks Canada is investigating after two Rainbow Crosswalks were damaged by tread marks from what look to be multiple, intentional burnouts within the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

“Despite ongoing efforts, Parks Canada is aware that there is still work to do to foster diversity, inclusion and equity,” a Park Reserve spokesperson told the Westerly News in an emailed statement. “We continue our journey to support LGBTQ2IA+ communities and ensure that everyone can feel safe and be themselves, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. We urge everyone to join us in promoting kindness, understanding, and respect in our communities.”

The Park Reserve posted to their Facebook page on August 14 that staff were “working to find the right treatment to remove the recent vandalism without destroying the beauty beneath.”

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour on or around Wick Road is urged to report it to Parks Canada staff at 250-726-3500.

“Acts of vandalism violate both the law and the community’s sense of respect. This incident is currently being investigated by Parks Canada law enforcement officers,” the statement reads.

“While we cannot speculate on the motive behind the vandalism, Parks Canada is actively working to find the best method to remove the damage from the crosswalks and is committed to restoring them so that they continue to be a symbol of our commitment and support of the LGBTQ2IA+ communities.”

It notes that the two crosswalks were placed along where Wick Road intersects the ʔapsčiik t̓ašii multi-use pathway.

“Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is a place for everyone. Parks Canada strives to create inclusive spaces where staff and visitors of varied perspectives, identities, and abilities can feel a sense of belonging,” the statement reads.

“The multi-use path that traverses the Long Beach Unit that now connects the communities of Tofino, Esowista, Ty-Histanis, and Ucluelet. ʔapsčiik t̓ašii is an experience for everyone to access and enjoy. As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance safety and inclusivity, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve recently added two rainbow crosswalks on Wick Road where the ʔapsčiik t̓ašii intersects it, reflecting our commitment to making the path as welcoming as possible for everyone.”