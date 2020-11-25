On Nov. 16, Saanich council received the 2020 Housing Needs Report which provides a summary of the district’s housing market and the anticipated future needs of the municipality. (District of Saanich)

On Nov. 16, Saanich council received the 2020 Housing Needs Report which provides a summary of the district’s housing market and the anticipated future needs of the municipality. (District of Saanich)

New report highlights need for diverse, affordable housing in Saanich

Saanich Housing Needs Report shows current supply doesn’t meet community needs

A new report outlining Saanich’s current and future housing needs confirms that the market isn’t accessible to most residents and that the current housing supply doesn’t meet the diverse needs of the community.

On Nov. 16, Saanich council received the 2020 Housing Needs Report which provides a summary of the district’s housing market and the anticipated future needs of the municipality.

Mayor Fred Haynes explained that the provincially mandated report was completed per regulations introduced to the Local Government Act in 2019 which require municipalities to complete a housing needs assessment by 2022 and provide updates every five years after.

To meet the requirement, Saanich joined forces with 10 other municipalities in the Capital Regional District to compile individual reports and a regional assessment.

Using data from the 2016 census, Statistics Canada, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, BC Stats and other sources, the Saanich Housing Needs Report identifies information about the current and anticipated population and the number of households, average incomes, home values and the projected housing needs for the next five years.

The 70-page document highlights the increasing difficulty of finding rental and market housing in Saanich, and the need for more accessibility and affordability, Haynes said. It also acknowledges that most of the housing stock is old – built post-war – and doesn’t meet current residents’ lifestyles.

According to the Victoria Real Estate Board’s 2019 data, the average price for a single-family, detached home in Saanich was $930,220. The Saanich report explains that, despite a trend towards multi-family housing, single-family homes make up most of the housing stock but are unaffordable based on the median income.

The report concluded that the district is in need of more rental housing, affordable homes and residences to accommodate seniors wanting to downsize, families with kids, people with disabilities, a growing student population and unhoused individuals.

Per the report, if population growth continues on the current trajectory, the district will gain some 3,000 households by 2025 – nearly half are expected to be renters. Saanich will need about 600 new housing units every year over the next five years to accommodate current and future residents, Haynes explained.

This is why the work of Saanich’s Housing Strategy task force is critical, he said. The group has been meeting since September to develop a plan to address the “crisis of affordability” with a district-wide approach.

“I have to say that no report has ever made me more sad,” wrote Coun. Zac de Vries, chair of the task force, in a Twitter post following the council meeting. “The report confirms what we already know: we are in a housing crisis. Now we must act.”

Haynes said the report will guide the task force and inform future housing solutions at the provincial and municipal levels.

To view the full report, visit saanich.ca.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

affordable housingHousingHousing crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Police report Victoria man found safe
Next story
Victoria police seek man with violent criminal history against elderly

Just Posted

The Vancouver Island Crisis Society has seen a five per cent rise in call volumes compared to this time last year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winter blues a concern for Vancouver Islanders during COVID-19 Christmas season

Statistics show British Columbians anticipate worsening mental health

(VicPD)
Victoria police seek man with violent criminal history against elderly

Jason Soukochoff wanted on Canada-wide warrant for parole violations

Bystanders attend to a cyclist who is knocked to the pavement of Oak Bay Avenue. Witnesses say the cyclist was knocked off their bike in a dooring incident on Oak Bay Avenue at Fell Street at around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday. (Daniel Opden Dries Photo)
UPDATED: VicPD tickets driver for ‘dooring’ cyclist on Oak Bay Avenue

Incident occurred at Oak Bay Avenue and Fell Street

West Shore RCMP pulled over a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Nov. 23 after noting that it didn’t appear safe for the road. (West Shore RCMP)
West Shore RCMP pull over vehicle held together by tape and cargo strap

RCMP deemed the vehicle unsafe for the road and had it towed away

Salon owner Philip Ferreira with the PPE collection box at The Natural Hair Salon, 618 View St. (Mariah Johal photo)
Victoria salon inspires more mask recycling

Anyone welcome to drop disposable masks in bin outside View Street shop

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Nov. 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(AP Photo/Haven Daley)
POLL: Do you think the current COVID-19 restrictions should continue beyond Dec. 7?

One week into the new restrictions to curtail the spread of the… Continue reading

RCMP seeking three suspects after attempted robbery of fireworks stand. (File photo)
Police seek suspects in attempted robbery of fireworks stand in Shawnigan

Three suspects escape after struggle

(File photo)
Alberta woman charged after allegedly hitting boy with watermelon at Okanagan campsite

Police say a disagreement among friends at an Adams Lake campsite turned ugly

Court of Appeal for British Columbia in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. woman loses appeal to have second child by using late husband’s sperm

Assisted Human Reproduction Act prohibits the removal of human reproductive material from a donor without consent

An excavator was stolen from a rural property south of Nanaimo this month, say police. (Photos submitted)
Excavator stolen from property south of Nanaimo

Bobcat Mini believed to have been stolen between Nov. 12-14, say RCMP

Krista Macinnis displays the homework assignment that her Grade 6 daughter received on Tuesday. (Submitted photo)
B.C. mom angry that students asked to list positive stories about residential schools

Daughter’s Grade 6 class asked to write down 5 positive stories or facts

B.C. projects targeting the restoration of sockeye salmon stocks in the Fraser and Columbia Watersheds will share in $10.9 million of federal funding to protect species at risk. (Kenny Regan photo)
13 projects protecting B.C. aquatic species at risk receive $11 million in federal funding

Salmon and marine mammals expected to benefit from ecosystem-based approach

Most Read