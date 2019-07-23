New sidewalk, bike lane coming to Metchosin Road near Royal Bay

Gablecraft Homes will install a new sidewalk, bike land, landscaping and pedestrian scale lighting along Metchosin Road near Royal Bay this week. (City of Colwood photo)

More movement is coming to the Royal Bay area this week.

The stretch of Metchosin Road that overlooks Royal Bay and the ocean is getting some upgrades as the owner of the Royal Bay development — Gablecraft Homes — continues work in the area.

Gablecraft Homes will be installing a new sidewalk, bike lane, landscaping and pedestrian scale lighting along the west side of Metchosin Road from Latoria Boulevard to Cotlow Road.

The work is expected to start this week, according to the City of Colwood website.

The City asks members of the public to use extra caution since workers will be right at the edge of the road. Traffic control personally will be in the area but the City says not to expect and major lane closures or traffic interruptions.

The work is expected to last through the summer and into the early fall, starting from the bottom of the hill up to the top at Cotlow Road.

Gablecraft’s Royal Bay offices are also moving from the corner of Latoria Boulevard and Metchosin Road to 365 Latoria Blvd., opposite Ryder Hesjedal way. The move takes place July 24 and 25 and may cause some brief traffic delays as the large buildings are transported.

