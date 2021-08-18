Esquimalt-Metchosin MLA Mitzi Dean (left) and Colwood Mayor Rob Martin with public works staffers on Metchosin Road, where new sidewalks and cycling lanes are being constructed. (Photo courtesy of the City of Colwood)

New sidewalk projects to see completion in Colwood in time for back-to-school

Active transportation upgrades key to City of Colwood’s resident safety commitment

The Painter Road and Metchosin Road sidewalk projects in Colwood that began in May are on schedule for completion before school resumes in September.

The City of Colwood has expressed its dedication to active transportation upgrades and the new sidewalks are an example of this as the project comes to a close.

The upgrades will ensure accessibility and safety for kids and families to walk and cycle to school as they make their way throughout their neighbourhoods, said Sandra Russell, communications manager for the City of Colwood.

There are three schools in the immediate area.

“Colwood is very focused on improving our active transportation infrastructure,” Russell said.

The new sidewalk on Painter Road connects users to the Painter Trail where a new crosswalk will also be constructed to improve safety.

Excavating the road shoulders to subgrade, saw-cutting and removal of existing asphalt and upgrading drainage with masonry culverts are being done as part of the upgrades.

Infrastructure Canada and the province of BC are helping fund the improvements.

Among other upgrades, the city is working with BC Transit on a rapid bus lane project along Island Highway that will add to walking and cycling options.

