New sports complex planned for Central Saanich's Centennial Park

The $4.9 million project is scheduled to be completed in 2025

Residents of Central Saanich will soon be able to enjoy a new sporting venue at Centennial Park, thanks to a $2 million grant from the federal government's Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

The Centennial Multi-Sport Box will feature 17,000 square feet of space, providing a year-round, all-weather outdoor recreational facility. The project is set to be built where the district’s 40-year-old lacrosse box currently stands.

The new facility will be the home of the Peninsula Warriors Lacrosse Association and will provide access to a range of activities for Central Saanich and the surrounding area. The project will also include the construction of new walkways.

“The multi-sport facility will offer an excellent playing experience for lacrosse, pickleball and ball hockey, benefiting our Saanich Peninsula community,” said Niall Paltiel, chair of the Peninsula Recreation Commission (PRC). “Lacrosse, being one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the provinces, holds a significant connection to the youth in the W̱JOȽEȽP (Tsartlip), BOḰEĆEN (Pauquachin), SȾÁUTW̱ (Tsawout) and W̱SIKEM (Tseycum) First Nations.”

In June 2022, the municipality approached the PRC to take over the project and operate the new facility.

In February 2023, the PRC recommended to the Capital Regional District (CRD) board to move forward with the project which includes dasher boards complete with chain-link fencing, team benches, a scoreboard, shot clocks, a penalty box and lighting for covered areas.

The cost for this multi-sport facility has been budgeted at $4.9 million - with $2 million coming from the district’s grant and the remaining $2.9 million from the PRC’s capital plan which is part of the CRD financial plan.

The project’s construction will begin in the following months and aims to be completed in 2025.

Beginning in January 2025, the PRC will also operate additional on-site facilities including the field house and three picnic shelters on a 60-year lease.