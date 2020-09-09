New tenant announced for Colwood’s Allandale District

Omicron Development Inc. and Lotus Capital Corp. have filed a development application with the City of Colwood for a nearly four-acre purpose-built site for Seaspan Victoria Shipyards. (Rendering courtesy of Omicron Development Inc.)

Seaspan Victoria Shipyards will be dropping its anchor in Colwood.

Omicron Development Inc. and Lotus Capital Corp. have filed a development application with the City of Colwood for a 3.95-acre parcel that is part of Allandale District, a 20-acre mixed-use centre at Veterans Memorial Parkway and Allandale Road.

Once permits are secured, Omicron and Lotus plan to build 81,500-square-feet of office and warehouse space for Seaspan Victoria Shipyards to consolidate its south Island supply chain operations at one purpose-built location, according to a release. The development application would not require any rezoning.

“The growth and complexity of Seaspan Victoria Shipyards’ long-term customer contracts have increased our need to consolidate sourcing and management of materials for vessel repair, refit and conversion projects. We look forward to leasing a superior set of warehouse buildings at Allandale District to support our growth in the maritime sector,” said Joe O’Rourke, vice-president and general manager, Victoria Shipyards, in a statement.

Currently, Victoria Shipyards’ team is located across three offices and materials are spread across four warehouses in Greater Victoria. More than 40 employees are expected to transfer to the new Colwood location.

“We are thrilled about the prospect of welcoming Seaspan Victoria Shipyards and their employees to Colwood,” said Mayor Rob Martin. “With this one proposal, Omicron, Lotus and Victoria Shipyards will bring a $26-million construction investment to Colwood along with nearly 100 construction jobs and significant long-term employment.”

Martin added the city looks forward to more announcements for companies moving into Allandale District, “which will expand Colwood’s tax base and create jobs for residents close to home.”

