The previous Shoppers Drug Mart will now be a Dollarama. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

New tenant announced for former downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart

The Douglas Street location will soon be taken over by another chain store

The previous Shoppers Drug Mart at 1222 Douglas St. will soon be taken over by a Dollarama store.

In April it was announced that Shoppers would be moving next door to the 1212 Douglas St. spot, which had previously been occupied by Chapters.

Jason Gordon, principal of property manager J. Gordon Enterprises confirmed with Black Press Media that Dollarama will now take over the space, but would not confirm when doors would open.

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The mid-block property will offer the business 12,000 sq. ft. of space.

In 2017 a Dollar Tree just down the road at 1420 Douglas St. was forced to close after asbestos was found in the building. The next closest dollar shop is the Great Canadian Dollar Store which can be found next door in The Bay Centre at 1150 Douglas St.

