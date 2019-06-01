Chef Chris Andraza of Fanny Bay Oysters Restaurant in Vancouver served up some grilled Cajun salmon sliders at Thrifty Foods in Langford’s Belmont Market on Saturday afternoon. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

New Thrifty Foods in Langford celebrates buying local and the BC Seafood Festival

Thrifty Foods partnering with province’s Buy BC campaign

The new Thrifty Foods location in Langford’s Belmont Market celebrated local food and a partnership with Buy BC on Saturday afternoon.

Thrifty Foods is the first grocery chain to prominently feature the Buy BC brand in its stores on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Through the Buy BC program, the province is providing over $2 million a year in cost-shared support to farmers, ranchers, fishers and producers who want to help consumers easily identify their product as a B.C. product. It aims to make it easier for British Columbians to explore new and different products from around the province.

“I’m thrilled to have Thrifty Foods on board as our first retail partner promoting the Buy BC brand,” said Lana Popham, minister of agriculture. “Having the familiar Buy BC logo on shelves and on products lets local consumers trust that the produce, fish, meat and packaged goods they choose have been grown, raised, harvested and made right here in B.C. by British Columbians in our agriculture and seafood sector.”

READ ALSO: Buy BC: Eat Drink Local campaign returns in May

Travis Shaw, the local development manager for B.C. Sobey’s, said supporting local is a year-round commitment for Thrifty Foods.

“It’s our belief that supporting local producers and entrepreneurs contributes to help build strong communities,” Shaw said.

The event at Thrifty Foods on Saturday was also in collaboration with the week-long BC Seafood Festival that will kick of in Comox on June 7. B.C. seafood and fish was prominent at the event, with several tasting booths serving up unique and tasty seafood creations.

Chef Chris Andraza of Fanny Bay Oysters Restaurant in Vancouver served up some grilled Cajun salmon sliders while chef Sunshine Layton of the North Vancouver Island Chefs Association offered drunken prawn tostadas. Don Genova, a food journalist, made seared albacore tuna loin with sweet and sour caramelized red onions — a dish inspired by Sicily, Italy.

All three of them agreed that using fresh, local products in the food they create is the best way to go.

READ ALSO: Readers bound to find something when Emerging Local Authors launch

“I think more people care about where their food comes from now,” Genova said. “Chefs…were looking around saying we should really be using what we have here…it’s kind of a no brainer and we should use more of it.”

The 13th annual BC Seafood Festival will be held in the Comox Valley from June 7 to 16. It is Western Canada’s largest seafood festival and welcomes an extensive list of chefs to celebrate B.C. seafood.

Andraza, is involved in several events at the festival, said its great to be able to be part of it and showcase local food.

“It’s supporting what B.C. is and the shellfish and the seafood,” Andraza said. “It’s the epitome of everything that we do as chefs.”

More information about the BC Seafood Festival can be found at https://bcseafoodfestival.com/.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon
Next story
Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

Just Posted

New Thrifty Foods in Langford celebrates buying local and the BC Seafood Festival

Thrifty Foods partnering with province’s Buy BC campaign

West Shore resident raises money for hospice care in marathon spin event

Colwood man plans to ride a spin bike for over 12 hours at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre

Black & Gogol to play The Oaks for Eric

Tenth Blues for Eric show is June 8

West Shore Parks & Recreation reviewing curling association proposal to keep rink open

JDF Curling Association hopes to run rink on their own

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina concludes mission in Middle East, comes home in August

Ship seized over 9 tonnes of illegal narcotics in about one month

VIDEO: Master barbers to battle in Victoria’s first ‘jam-packed, hip hop throw down’

First ever local barber battle celebrates industry with hip hop, dance and hair cutting

POLL: Has the work underway on the Bay Street bridge affected you?

The Point Ellice Bridge, commonly called the Bay Street bridge will be… Continue reading

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

Boats sailing in Vancouver Island waters as Van Isle 360 race begins

Comox, Campbell River, Port Hardy and Victoria among stops in two-week international yacht race

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Most Read