New traffic light going up at McCallum and Florence Lake Road in Langford

Road crews said they are working throughout the day today to install signal lights for the three-way stop on McCallum Road at Florence Lake Road in Langford.

The signals are being put in for road safety improvements and to ease traffic flow by helping people turn left from Florence Lake Road onto McCallum Road, Langford’s director of engineering Michelle Mahovlich said.

“Drivers are asked to use caution while all vehicles customize themselves with this new configuration,” the city wrote in a traffic advisory announcement. Road crews were diverting traffic and asking for drivers to slow down this morning.

The portion of McCallum Road from Florence Lake Road and Cavalcade Terrace was built in 2016 and has previously had pedestrian safety signals installed to improve road safety.

“There will be some improvements on the other end of McCallum Road possibly this summer, so there will be a bit more traffic diverted through this area if that goes ahead,” Mahovlich added.

The new lights, which were planned for Spring 2019, are expected to activate Sunday, March 31 at 9 a.m., according to the city release.

