New trails open, clubhouse in the works at Jordie Lunn Bike Park

The ribbon was cut on a new series of bike trails at Jordie Lunn Bike Park, while the City of Langford also broke ground on a clubhouse for the park.

The unveiled gravity zone and nature trails include nine trails that opened Tuesday, with a total of 12 set to be opened by the end of 2022. Clubhouse construction will start in the next few weeks and it will open in 2023.

Mayor Stew Young said this was one of the best projects the city has undertaken.

“This is a long-term vision that we’ve talked about as a council, preserving the green space in areas. I know it’s been sitting here for basically 22 years … but protected for something as great as this to happen.”

The clubhouse will feature bike repair and rental shops, and office space for Cycling Canada and Cycling BC, and is partially funded by the Lunn Family who donated $150,000 from the proceeds of the Road2Recovery campaign to help fund the project. Jordie Lunn’s father, mother and brother were present during the ceremony.

“We were lucky to have all kinds of opportunities in cycling because my dad worked so hard on building lots of the community trails in Parksville, where we grew up. So (Jordie) would love it because it’s a new facility like we created when we were kids and the Victoria kids will have modern trails to ride that I think are going to be progressive and popular,” said Jordie’s brother, Craig Lunn.

Jordie was a prominent member of the mountain biking community on Vancouver Island, competing internationally, being involved with big-budget films, and hosting local competitions prior to his death after a biking accident in October 2019.

“Now that some time has passed, it’s nice to see that money being used for something positive,” said Lunn.

