New Vancouver Island operation tapping waste rock from yesterday's mines

Project in Cowichan's Mt. Sicker set to move forward processing missed metals from a century ago

A Vancouver-based mining company is moving forward with its plan to process the large quantities of waste rock on land owned by Mosaic on Mount Sicker. The waste rock is left over from mining operations for valuable minerals that occurred on the mountain mainly from 1895 to 1905.

Pete Smith, the CEO of Sasquatch Resources, spoke to North Cowichan council at its meeting on Aug. 21 about the proposed project.

He said there are massive piles of waste rock on the mountain left from the Tyee, Lenora and Richard III mines, in places as much as 50-feet high, and Sasquatch Resources has completed studies that indicate the waste rock and tailings associated with the mining operations have decently high grades of remaining gold, silver, copper and zinc.

Smith said that’s because the older mining methods that were used at the time were not anywhere near as efficient as they are today.

He said mineral extraction from the processed ore was lower, and miners were less concerned about ensuring that all the higher-grade ore ultimately made it to the processing facility.

Smith also pointed out that because the waste rock is rather unsightly and wasn’t properly remediated at the time, it presents an opportunity to turn back the clock and finally deal with the old mining operation leftovers properly.

He said the waste piles cover many acres and they stand out as an eyesore in an otherwise pristine environment, and Sasquatch is developing remediation plans that would leave Mount Sicker in a better state than it is now.

As well, Smith said the processing operation would be a far less intrusive operation than a more traditional, full-scale mine as It would have lighter equipment, leave less of a footprint, and he expects the project would be completed in approximately four months.

“No chemical processing would occur on Mount Sicker,” he said.

“The waste rock would be sorted on site and high-grade material would simply be removed and sent for processing elsewhere. The waste rock would be crushed and sorted on site using a mobile system. The high-grade waste would be transported down the mountain and shipped to an advanced processing facility from a local deep-sea port, like Crofton or Cowichan Bay.”

Smith said it’s expected quad trucks would be used to transport the rock down the mountain, and they would make just two or three trips a day up and down the slope.

He said Sasquatch was hoping for a letter of support from North Cowichan for the project as it goes through the permitting process.

Coun. Mike Caljouw said he likes the fact that Alistair MacGregor, MP for Cowichan-Malahat-Langford, and Doug Routley, MLA for Nanaimo-North Cowichan, are supporting the project.

“I’m glad to see reclamation is going to happen up there,” he said.

“Seems like a win-win for everyone.”

Mayor Rob Douglas asked Smith if Sasquatch has had conversations with local First Nations about their plan.

Smith said Sasquatch has had conversations with the Halalt First Nation, Cowichan Tribes and other First Nations and the talks are ongoing.

“So far they’ve been very supportive,” he said.

“They do want a say in our final reclamation plans and what the site would be used for, if anything. We told them we won’t put a shovel in the ground without telling them what’s happening and getting their approval.”

Coun. Tek Manhas said what Sasquatch plans to do is great for economic activity in the Cowichan Valley, as well as for the reclamation of the site.

“I look forward to your project,” he said.

Council decided to direct staff to write a report on the project that will be presented at a future meeting before a decision is made regarding council writing a letter of support.