BC Transit introduces new trip planner for the Cowichan Valley. (File photo)

New Victoria bus routes bound for airport, Camosun College

Bus routes and schedules are about to change this fall, and two new routes will serve passengers bound for the airport or Camosun College Interurban.

The first new route, 87 Sidney/Dean Park via Airport, and adjustments to route 88 Airport/Sidney are meant to improve connections to Victoria International Airport. The second, 9 UVic/Royal Oak via Gorge/Hillside, will connect UVic with both Camosun College campuses, offering trips designed to match class start times.

Changes to existing routes will also help airport-bound passengers. According to a press release from BC Transit, customers travelling to the airport from downtown Victoria or Royal Oak Exchange will be able to ride route 72 Swartz Bay/Downtown to McTavish Exchange, then transfer to route 87 or 88 within five minutes of arrival. Between both routes, there will be service to the airport every 30 minutes on weekdays and every hour on weekends.

The new routes are made possible by the purchase of four new buses and money for 10,000 additional service hours provided by the B.C. government and the Victoria Regional Transit Commission (VRTC).

Susan Brice, VRTC Chair, said in the release that “the new routes and service expansion is based on feedback from our existing and future customers, and we look forward to continuing to improve the system.”

Other changes to existing routes mainly affect Saanich Peninsula routes.

· The new route 87 Sidney/Dean Park via Airport will introduce transit service to the Dean Park neighbourhood and help to improve service to the airport. It will connect Saanichton Exchange, McTavish Exchange, and downtown Sidney.

· Routes 81 Brentwood/Sidney/Swartz Bay and 82 Saanichton/Sidney via Stautw will now travel along Lochside Drive all the way to Sidney

· Route 83 Royal Oak/Sidney will now continue on West Saanich Road, past the airport, and turn onto Mills Road to head towards Sidney

· Route 85 North Saanich will now offer service on weekends

Routes serving high schools and post-secondary institutions will resume full service levels for back-to-school, but seasonal summer service to areas like Thetis Lake and Butchart Gardens will be discontinued.

The changes take effect Tues. September 4. For more information, click here visit bctransit.com/servlet/documents/1403650587190.

Previous story
B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders
Next story
Another person stabbed at a tent city on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

National championship tees off Tuesday at Oak Bay’s Victoria Golf Club

Oldest 18-hole course in Canada in its original location hosts Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship

Tesla internship calls for UVic designer of electric ‘Caboost’

Saanich’s Simon Park to test design of his invention at Tesla

New Victoria bus routes bound for airport, Camosun College

Bus routes and schedules are about to change this fall, and two… Continue reading

Police seek vehicle after early morning carjacking in Oak Bay

Stolen car is a 1999 Oldsmobile Alero, license plate FL307T

No new leads in 1992 Guyatt murder case

Newspaper clippings will not lead to the discovery of Shannon Guyatt’s body, says police

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Puppy yoga, horses, cars, water guns and more make up this weekend’s list of events to see

Another person stabbed at a tent city on Vancouver Island

Incident happened Friday afternoon in Nanaimo; injuries were not severe

Bear kills off-leash dog in B.C. park

There have been nearly 200 pet or livestock and bear encounters so far this year

Trudeau says he won’t apologize to heckler, pledges to call out ‘hate speech’

Prime Minister had accused woman of racism as she shouted about illegal immigration at Quebec rally

Documentary filmed in B.C. nominated in ‘Wildlife Oscars’’

Toad People is the only Canadian film to be nominated in this year’s Panda Wilderness Awards

B.C. man builds 10-foot sign thanking fire responders

Ken Rawson built his “thank u” sign on Saturday as helicopters responded to fires around the province.

PHOTOS: Olympian Patrick Chan helps B.C.’s ‘SuperChefs’ celebrate 10th anniversary

Former figure skater among those at event Friday in Surrey

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Most Read