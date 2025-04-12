New water vapor therapy option available in Kelowna for men with prostate issues

This is the first treatment option without invasive surgery

A new "minimally invasive" in-office procedure is now available for men in Kelowna looking to treat Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms.

The new option, which was announced by the Okanagan Health Surgical Centre and Kelowna Urology is called Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy. The new treatment uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without surgery or the potential side effects from prescription drugs.

"For years, the primary treatments for BPH have included lifestyle modifications, medications, or invasive surgery," said Dr. Joshua Wiesenthal, head of the Division of Urology at Kelowna General Hospital. “However, medications may not be effective for everyone and can come with unwanted side effects. With Rezūm Therapy, we offer a well-tolerated minimally invasive solution that provides lasting relief for men seeking to avoid surgery, implants and unwanted sexual side effects."

When a man experiences BPH, the prostate enlarges and squeezes the urethra, causing symptoms such as frequent or urgent urination, a weak or interrupted stream, and the need to get up several times throughout the night to go to the washroom. Additionally, it usually affects men as they age, including 50 per cent of patients by the time they are 60.

During Rezūm Therapy, the natural water vapor is released throughout the targeted prostate tissue. When the steam contacts the tissue and turns back into water, it releases energy, killing the excess prostate cells that squeeze the urethra. Over time, the body’s natural healing response absorbs the dead cells and shrinks the prostate. With the extra tissue removed, the urethra opens allowing for easier urination.

"As men age, their prostate glands often enlarge and compress the urethra, thereby resulting in a restriction in urinary flow,” Wiesenthal said. “While some minimally invasive treatments only address the symptoms of BPH, Rezūm Therapy targets the underlying condition. One of its greatest advantages is that it does not require general anesthesia, and most men experience noticeable symptom relief within weeks."

Patients can typically resume their normal activities just days after treatment.

After extensive clinical trials, Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy is now included in the Canadian and American Urological Association's BPH treatment guidelines.

Anyone in the Okanagan interested in this new treatment or wanting more information can contact their local urologist or the Okanagan Health Surgical Centre at 250-868-9799 or online at okanaganhealthsurgical.ca.