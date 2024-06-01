 Skip to content
New website, survey aimed at creating Filipino cultural centre in B.C.

Filipinos have a long history in B.C., dating back to the 1880s on Bowen Island
Lauren Collins
Samantha Sevidal and fellow Shuswap Filipino Canadian Community Youth members take part in a traditional dance at the Ross Street Plaza for the Gathering Together Festival held in downtown Salmon Arm on Multiculturalism Day, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The province has started an engagement process aimed at creating a Filipino cultural centre in B.C.

A new website an survey is meant to give British Columbians opportunities to share their vision for a centre dedicated to celebrating Filipino Canadians’ heritage and contributions to B.C.’s success. The Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Ministry says the development of the website and survey follows multiple roundtables with community organization leaders.

“The contributions of the Filipino Canadian community in B.C. are an important part of our province’s history, culture and success,” Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham said.

The province says Filipinos have a long history in B.C., dating back to the 1880s on Bowen Island.

Currently, more than 170,000 Filipinos call B.C. home and that population is expected to more than double by 2041.

Filipino Canadians are the fourth-largest visible minority group in Canada, and third-largest in B.C.

“Establishing a Filipino cultural centre has been a passion of mine ever since I was first elected and I am thrilled to see it move closer to being a reality,” Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives Mabel Elmore said.

Feedback from the survey is expected to be released in a report in spring 2025, and then next steps will be taken to create a cultural centre.

The survey can be found at engage.gov.bc.ca/provincialfilipinoculturalcentre.

