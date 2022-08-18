Fred Milne Park in Sooke saw the drilling of a new water well on Thursday. The project is jointly funded by the Sooke Community Association and Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Fred Milne Park in Sooke saw the drilling of a new water well on Thursday. The project is jointly funded by the Sooke Community Association and Juan de Fuca Electoral Area. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

New well at Sooke park will reduce water costs

$140,000 project funded by local government, community association

The Sooke Community Association will spend $140,000 for a new well system to provide water for Fred Milne Park in Sooke, with the Juan de Fuca Regional Area funding half the costs.

Several grass sports fields will be irrigated by the single well in the 3.5-hectare park.

The Sooke Community Association, which owns the park and leases it to the society, was spending more than $15,000 annually through the regional water supply service for water.

Bruce Milton, director of maintenance for the Fred Milne Park Society, said the well water system would reduce the environmental impact on watering and cost to field users such as the Sooke School District, minor soccer and the slo-pitch association.

The society has always been in a situation of underwatering fields due to cost. “It’s why we have brown grass patches on the field,” Milton said.

On Thursday, after more than 20 years of discussion, a 75-foot well was drilled.

“It’s a win-win for everyone,” said Mike Hicks, Juan de Fuca Regional Area director. “It will give them inexpensive water and great fields to play on.”

Milton said many of the capital projects completed at the park over the last five years, including the $1-million artificial turf field, could not be achieved without community partners.

“The partnership we’ve had with the Juan de Fuca and the District of Sooke has been most appreciated,” he said.

RELATED: Artificial turf field hoped to be completed by end of September


