New Westminster hockey dad dies in Coquihalla crash

Ravil Gabbassov died on scene, his son was airlifted to hospital

A crash on Jan. 8, that closed the Coquihalla Highway near Larson Hill for several hours killed a New Westminster hockey dad.

Ravil Gabbassov was driving with his son Timur in the passenger seat when they were involved in a collision. Timur emerged with minor injuries while his father died on scene.

According to police reports, the Ford F150 Gabbassov was driving crossed the centre median and collided with oncoming traffic. The son was airlifted to hospital while the driver of the other involved vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Timur plays for the New Westminster Royals U15A1 team. The team voted to hit the ice tonight in memory of Ravil, stating in a Facebook post he “wouldn’t have missed a game.”

The post asks attendees to wear New Westminster jerseys to show love and unity while they face off with Semiahmoo at South Surrey Arena.

The minor hockey association, BC Hockey, and Hockey Canada are offering counselling services for those who need it.

