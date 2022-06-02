The Pacific Centre Family Service Association’s Centre for Well-Being in Colwood is seen in this file photo. The centre has been renovated. (Black Press Media File Photo)

New Westshore Community Health Centre opens as thousands without family doctor

There will be 17.2 full-time equivalent (FTE) health-care workers at the centre

The new Westshore Community Health Centre welcomed patients for the first time as it opened its doors Wednesday (June 1).

The centre is run out of the newly renovated Pacific Centre Family Services Association building at 324 Goldstream Ave. and will be integrated into the Western Communities Primary Care Network.

A community health centre is a not-for-profit centre run by communities and is part of the province’s primary care strategy. There are five in the province and two others on the Island: Island Sexual Health and Luther Court.

In order to receive care at the CHC, eligible patients need to register through the Health Connect Registry.

ALSO READ: Province announces new Colwood community health centre set to open next spring

The staff will be staffed by 17.2 full-time equivalent (FTE) health-care workers, including family doctors, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, social worker and community health workers. The team will gradually increase to 19 FTE health-care providers.

Doctors of BC, a medical professional association, estimates there are 100,000 people without a family doctor in Greater Victoria.

The province will be giving $4 million in annual operating funding once the centre reaches full capacity and as much as $1.9 million for one-time startup costs.

ALSO READ: B.C. doctor shortage sparks dispute over nurse practitioners

ALSO READ: B.C. family doctor shortage sees hundreds rally in Victoria

