 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

New wildfire sparks southwest of Nanaimo

Manson Creek wildfire burned 7.7 hectares overnight
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
fire-map-1
A wildfire is burning southwest of Nanaimo. (B.C. Wildfire Service image)

A new wildfire started up last night and burned 7.7 hectares southwest of Nanaimo overnight.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports that a fire at Manson Creek is considered out of control as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25. The fire was discovered Sunday, Aug. 24, about two kilometres west of the intersection of Nanaimo Lakes Road and South Forks Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nanaimo tied a weather record for the hottest Aug. 24, as the mercury reached 33.3 C. The record was set in 1958.

More to come.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

Related

UPDATE: Wildfire along Nanaimo River Road now being held
UPDATE: Wildfire along Nanaimo River Road now being held
UPDATE: Another wildfire along Nanaimo River Road now being held
UPDATE: Another wildfire along Nanaimo River Road now being held