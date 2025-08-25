New wildfire sparks southwest of Nanaimo

Manson Creek wildfire burned 7.7 hectares overnight

A new wildfire started up last night and burned 7.7 hectares southwest of Nanaimo overnight.

B.C. Wildfire Service reports that a fire at Manson Creek is considered out of control as of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 25. The fire was discovered Sunday, Aug. 24, about two kilometres west of the intersection of Nanaimo Lakes Road and South Forks Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nanaimo tied a weather record for the hottest Aug. 24, as the mercury reached 33.3 C. The record was set in 1958.

More to come.