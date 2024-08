The fire is an estimated 1.1 hectares in size

Listen to this article

A wildfire has ignited near Trepanier Provincial Park west of Kelowna Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15.

BC Wildfire Service lists the new wildfire as being out of control.

The fire is currently an estimated size of 1.1 hectares.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

BC Wildfire Service says the location of the fire is near Lacoma Creek.

More to come.