New wing opens at Victoria International Airport

The 19,000 sq. ft. passenger lounge can hold up to 500 people

The new wing at the Victoria International Airport opened up on Thursday (File contributed/YYJ)

The Victoria International Airport became a whole lot bigger on Thursday.

The Victoria Airport Authority (VAA) opened up the first phase of its $19.4 million project, which includes a 19,000 sq. ft. expansion to the downstairs passenger departure lounge, set to hold 500 passengers.

Along with the lounge are new dedicated aircraft gates, a new Fresh Cup Cafe and Bistro and new accessibility and seating considerations.

“This is really exciting for us and we look forward to sharing a fresh new space with our travellers,” said Geoff Dickson, VAA President and CEO in a statement. “Ensuring we meet demand and provide an exceptional passenger experience while improving operational efficiencies for our air carriers is a key focus.”

Phase two will begin immediately and include renovating the current airport space, building new washrooms, improving retail options and installing new public art. Phase three will start after this and expand the food and beverage options.

